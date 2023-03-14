Delhi: Boy dies after being dumped at underpass in critical condition, three friends including minor held

Three accused including a minor were arrested for allegedly dumping their friend, who was critically injured after they met with an accident, at an underpass in the Vivek Vihar area, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Nitesh. The Delhi Police said on Monday that the three accused instead of taking the injured Nitesh to a hospital dumped him at an underpass, due to which he died.

As per the police, the four friends had gone for an auto ride after the Holi Dahan party on the intervening night of March 7-8. The auto belonged to one of the friends named Pawan, who was driving the vehicle. The auto met with an accident in the Nand Nagri area and overturned. The accident left Nitesh injured.

Instead of taking him to a hospital, the three of them took him from the spot in the same auto and dumped him in an underpass in the Vivek Vihar area. Because of not getting treatment on time, the injured succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

On March 8, the police received information about a body being found in the Vivek Vihar area and started an investigation. While scanning through the CCTV footage, the police saw the footage of the three accused dumping the deceased near the underpass.

Based on the inputs and further investigation, the police ultimately nabbed the three accused. While the two accused namely Pawan and Brij Mohan have been arrested, another minor accused has been detained, the police said.

The police have registered cases under sections 304, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Talking to ANI, the victim's father Rajendra Gupta expressed doubt on the case being that of merely an accident and alleged that his son was murdered.

"Nitesh had gone to the Holika Dahan party on the evening of March 7 and then did not return, we tried to find him a lot. His friends had taken him for the ride. It was only three days later on March 10, that we came to know that Nitesh had died. The police told us that his body was found at the underpass. We have performed the last rites of Nitesh after the post-mortem on March 11," he said.

The deceased's sister Baby Gupta also alleged the involvement of Nitesh's friends in his death and demanded justice.

"One of the arrested accused met us on March 8, but even then he didn't tell us about the accident. On being asked, he said that he doesn't know where Nitesh is. My marriage is slated to happen next month, and Nitesh had done a lot of preparations regarding that. He was the only brother among the six sisters. My father is sick and works as a fruit vendor. Nitesh was our support but he is no longer with us. I suspect that something wrong happened with Nitesh. We want justice, and the culprits should be severely punished," she said.

Further investigations are underway, the Delhi Police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor