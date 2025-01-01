Delhi Cafe Co-Founder Puneet Khurana Found Dead in Alleged Suicide Over Divorce and Business Dispute with Wife

A man was found dead at his residence in Delhi on Tuesday evening, with police suspecting the cause to be suicide. Puneet Khurana, co-founder of the popular Woodbox Cafe in the city, was discovered hanging in his room in Model Town's Kalyan Vihar area. Authorities revealed that Khurana and his wife, Manika Jagdish Pahwa, were in the midst of a divorce and reportedly involved in a dispute over the cafe business. Family members of the deceased stated that Khurana had been feeling 'upset' with his wife.

According to an NDTV report, Khurana and his wife, Manika Jagdish Pahwa, were married in 2016. In a disturbing 16-minute audio clip, the couple can be heard arguing over their business property. During the call, Pahwa stated, "We are getting a divorce, but I am still a business partner. You need to clear my dues," highlighting the ongoing dispute between them.

The police have seized Khurana's phone and summoned his wife for questioning. The case has drawn comparisons to the recent suicide of Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old deputy general manager, who took his life in December. Subhash left behind a 24-page note accusing his wife and her family of harassment, claiming they had filed false cases against him.

If You or Someone You Know Needs Help, Call Any of These Helplines:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416, NIMHANS – 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400, Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).