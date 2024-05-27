Delhi: Car Catches Fire Near IGI Airport Terminal 1 (Watch Video)

A fire was reported near Delhi Airport on Monday, May 27, after a car burst into flames near Terminal 1 at Indira Gandhi International Airport in the National Capital. No casualties or injuries have been reported yet. Further details are awaited.

A similar fire incident in Delhi was reported on Sunday evening. At around 10:30 p.m., a moving car caught fire on the Sagar Pur flyover.

VIDEO | A car catches fire near IGI Airport Terminal 1 of Delhi. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/tdashoVInS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 27, 2024

The national capital recorded scorching heat today. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in several parts of the city, warning of heatwave conditions.

The government hospital in the city will reserve two beds each for the heatstroke patients while five beds will be reserved at the LNJP hospital.