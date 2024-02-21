Delhi Chalo March: No Farmer Deaths in Protest, Two Policemen and One Protester Injured, Says Haryana Police

The Haryana Police today (February 21) issued a statement debunking rumors of farmer deaths during ongoing protests at the Data Singh-Khanori border between Punjab and Haryana. They confirmed that two policemen and one protester were injured, but no fatalities have occurred.

Takig to its official X handle (formerly known as Twitter) Haryana Police clarified that no farmers have died in the ongoing protests as of February 21, 2024. They called reports claiming otherwise "just a rumour." Two policemen and one protester sustained injuries during clashes at the Data Singh-Khanori border.

This comes amid ongoing farmer protests in various parts of the country, demanding better crop prices and improved agricultural policies. However, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sent an advisory to Punjab Government asking it to maintain law and order in the wake of the farmers agitation, sources said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Haryana Police asked owners of excavators to withdraw their machines from the protest site, where farmers are set to resume their march, else they will be held liable for action.