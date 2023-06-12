Delhi: 'Chintan Shivir' of IPS officers of CAPF, NSC underway; Amit Shah chairs event

New Delhi [India], June 12 : The 'Chintan Shivir' of senior officers of the Central Armed Police Forces and National Security Guard commenced on Monday in New Delhi, said an official.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired the 'Chintan Shivir' of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers posted in the CAPF and NSG in the national capital.

The Home Minister will also chair a meeting with ministers of Disaster Management of the states and Union Territories on Tuesday.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will also attend the day-long meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Considering challenges before India in disaster management, the meeting is learnt to focus on preparedness to deal with the human, material, economic or environmental impacts challenges.

The meeting is part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's holistic approach to preparing for disaster management to make it relief-centric, early warning-centric, proactive and early preparedness-based in order to respond to and learn from the effects of major failures.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor