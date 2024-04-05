Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s Wife Sunita Best Person To Keep AAP Party Together, Says Saurabh Bharadwaj

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj has voiced his belief that amidst current circumstances, Sunita Kejriwal, wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, is the best person to keep the party together. Bharadwaj asserted that her presence has had a “positive effect” on the cadre.

During an interaction with editors from PTI at the agency's headquarters, Bharadwaj, who holds a position as a cabinet minister in the Delhi government, conveyed that Sunita Kejriwal consistently portrays herself as the "messenger" of the incarcerated Delhi Chief Minister.

Noting that the politics of a party does not just revolve around its manifesto, Bharadwaj said the support base and the emotional connection between the cadre and the top leadership also plays a crucial role in keeping an organisation together.

She is delivering the messages of Arvind Kejriwal ji. This has had a great impact on our party cadre and among our sympathisers. We want to propagate it. In the present circumstances, she is the best person to keep the party together, Bharadwaj said.

Kejriwal, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate over allegations pertaining to money laundering associated with the Delhi government's previously annulled excise policy, remains in judicial detention until April 15.

In response to her husband's detainment, his wife has conducted three digital briefings thus far, wherein she relayed messages conveyed by him from both the ED custody and Tihar Jail.

Marking a notable entry into the political arena, she delivered his message during the INDIA bloc 'maharally' on March 31.