Delhi CM Atishi Announces Revised Minimum Wages: Unskilled Workers to Receive ₹18,066, Semi-Skilled ₹19,929, and Skilled ₹21,917

In a significant move aimed at improving the livelihood of workers across the capital, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has announced a new structure for minimum wages. Unskilled workers will now receive ₹18,066 per month, while semi-skilled and skilled workers are set to earn ₹19,929 and ₹21,917, respectively. This revised wage structure comes as part of the government’s commitment to uplift the working class and ensure fair compensation in light of rising living costs in the city. The new wages are expected to benefit thousands of workers in the national capital, providing a much-needed boost to their financial security.

The decision was made in line with inflationary trends and the growing need to ensure that all workers, regardless of their skill level, can meet basic living standards. Further details about the implementation and the impact on various sectors are awaited, but the revised wages are expected to take effect immediately, bringing relief to many families dependent on these earnings.

The government’s proactive stance on wage reforms has set a positive precedent, reinforcing its role as a progressive administration committed to workers' welfare. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi took charge as the eighth Chief Minister of Delhi on Monday (September 23, 2024) after taking the oath of office on Saturday (September 21, 2024) Taking charge as the Delhi Chief Minister on Monday, Atishi placed a chair next to hers as she likened her predecessor Arvind Kejriwal to Lord Ram. She said she would run the government for four months, just like Bharat did by placing Lord Ram’s sandals on the throne for 14 years.

