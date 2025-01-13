Delhi CM Atishi files nomination from Kalkaji Assembly seat

New Delhi, Jan 13 Delhi Chief Minister and AAP candidate from Kalkaji Assembly constituency, Atishi, officially filed her nomination papers on Monday for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Ahead of filing her nomination, Chief Minister Atishi visited the Kalkaji Temple to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Sharing her plans earlier in the day, Chief Minister Atishi posted on X, "I am going to file my nomination today. I will visit the Kalkaji Temple to take the blessings of Kalka Mai. After praying at the Giri Nagar Gurudwara, I will begin the nomination rally. Over the last five years, I have received immense love from my Kalkaji family. I am confident their blessings will continue to guide me."

In a bid to garner support for her campaign, CM Atishi had launched a crowdfunding initiative on Sunday, emphasising her party's commitment to "politics of work and honesty."

During a press conference, she provided an online donation link and revealed that she needed Rs 40 lakh to finance her election campaign.

"The AAP has always relied on small contributions from the common people to fight elections, enabling us to pursue transparent and honest politics," CM Atishi stated.

She further said that over the past five years, "you have supported me as an MLA, a minister, and now as the Chief Minister of Delhi. This journey would not have been possible without your unwavering blessings and trust."

CM Atishi faces competition in Kalkaji from BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri and the Congress' Alka Lamba.

The elections for all 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly are scheduled for February 5, with vote counting slated for February 8.

The AAP, which achieved a landslide victory in 2015 by winning 67 seats and retained dominance with 62 seats in 2020, is aiming for a third-consecutive term in Delhi.

Meanwhile, the BJP, which secured three seats in 2015 and increased its tally to eight in 2020, is looking to expand its foothold. The Congress, however, has yet to regain a presence in the Assembly, having drawn a blank in the last two elections.

