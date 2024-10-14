Delhi CM Atishi Meets PM Narendra Modi for First Time After Assuming Chief Minister Office

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, October 14, in what was her first meeting with him since she took the oath of office. The Prime Minister's Office posted about the meeting on X, formerly known as Twitter. No further details were given.

Atishi took over as the chief minister from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, after he decided to step down following his release from jail in the excise "scam" case.

Called on Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji today. I look forward to full cooperation between the Centre and the Delhi government for the welfare and progress of our capital. https://t.co/eNzGsQQSHw — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) October 14, 2024

The Delhi government has not yet disclosed the reason behind the meeting with the Prime Minister. It is being said that this was a formal and courtesy meeting between the two CMs and the PM.