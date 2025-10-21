Delhi CM Gupta meets PM Modi, extends 'heartfelt' Diwali greetings

New Delhi, Oct 21 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to extend Diwali greetings and picked up tips for serving people with renewed energy.

In a post on X, CM Gupta said, "Paid a courtesy visit to the world's most popular leader and India's illustrious Prime Minister, the honourable Shri @narendramodiji, and conveyed heartfelt Diwali greetings."

"The esteemed Prime Minister ji's company and his blessings inspire new energy and determination to serve Delhi with even greater dedication. Heartfelt thanks for your valuable time and guidance," she said.

Accompanied by her family members, CM Gupta also took group pictures with PM Modi, who had celebrated Diwali aboard INS Vikrant, India's indigenously built aircraft carrier, marking a symbolic fusion of festivity and maritime pride.

Earlier, on the occasion of Police Martyrs' Day on Tuesday, CM Gupta offered tributes to the law enforcers. "A humble tribute to all brave police personnel who made the supreme sacrifice in the sacred duty of defending the motherland and serving the people. These sentinels, exemplars of dedication, discipline, and courage, are the true guardians of the nation's identity," said the CM in a post on social media.

"Their loyalty and devotion will continue to inspire future generations on the path of service and duty. Every sentinel adorned in uniform is an unwavering resolve for India's security," she said.

CM Gupta also posted a video on her X handle, reiterating her government’s commitment to clean the Yamuna.

"Under the guidance of Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji, the Delhi government is working at a war footing to make the Yamuna clean, healthy, and free flowing. Every day, every effort is part of this resolve to restore the Yamuna's pure stream to its life-giving form," she said.

On Sunday, she visited Vasudev Ghat on the banks of the Yamuna near Kashmiri Gate to inspect preparations for the upcoming Chhath Mahaparv and instructed officials to upgrade facilities for devotees, said an official statement.

During her visit, she reviewed the ongoing works related to cleanliness, levelling, lighting, security, and amenities for devotees, and issued necessary directions to officials, said the official statement.

The Chief Minister stated that the Delhi Government is fully committed to ensuring that this year's Chhath festival is celebrated in a grander, safer, and more organised manner than ever before.

Delhi Development and Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra was also present during the inspection.

