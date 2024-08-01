Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Grants Bail to SUV Driver Manuj Kathuria

Tis Hazari Court in Delhi granted bail to SUV driver Manuj Kathuria on Thursday, August 1. Kathuria was arrested in connection with the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants in Old Rajendra Nagar on July 27.

Manuj Kathuria, a 50-year-old businessman, drove his vehicle through a rain-flooded street in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar, allegedly causing water to surge and breach the gates of the three-story Rau’s IAS Study Circle building, flooding its basement.

Police arrested him based on a video widely shared on social media platforms. The video showed the accused passing by the coaching institute in his vehicle at a very high speed. Later, the building's gate was found damaged. All involvement as being speculated by the police authorities is completely hypothetical and there is no material to support any allegation, said Kathuria's counsel, Rakesh Malhotra.

Five people were sent to 14-day judicial custody over the death of three UPSC aspirants who drowned in a flooded basement at Rau’s IAS Study Circle in Delhi’s Old Rajender Nagar, including the driver whose vehicle, navigating through rainwater, contributed to the increased water flow that breached the basement door.