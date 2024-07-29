Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Sends Five Accused to 14 Days Judicial Custody

Five individuals arrested in connection with the drowning deaths of three civil service aspirants have been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. The accused include four co-owners of a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar and the driver of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) involved in the incident. They were presented before the court on Monday, which ordered their detention until August 12.

Old Rajinder Nagar incident | Delhi's Tis Hazari Court sent the five accused to 14-day judicial custody. — ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2024

The incident occurred when rainwater flooded the street, causing it to breach the gates of the three-storey building housing the coaching centre and submerged its basement. The SUV driver, who was driving through the flooded street, was among those arrested. His lawyer argued that the driver had no intention of causing harm and requested bail, but the court denied the plea.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.