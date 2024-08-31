Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Court Sends Six Accused to 4-Day CBI Custody

A Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday remanded six accused to four days in Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody in connection with the drowning deaths of three IAS aspirants in Old Rajender Nagar last month.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Nishant Garg ordered the custody of Abhishek Gupta, Deshpal Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh, and Parvinder Singh. The accused, who were arrested a month ago, are scheduled to appear in court on September 4.

The three victims—Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nevin Dalvin—were civil services aspirants who died on July 27 after flooding in the basement of Rau’s IAS Study Circle.

The CBI, which took over the case from Delhi police following a high court order on August 2, sought further custodial interrogation of the accused to advance the investigation. The agency has charged the accused with culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence, voluntarily causing hurt, and negligent conduct related to construction and repairs.

The high court transferred the case to the CBI due to concerns about the initial investigation.