Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: MHA Forms Probe Panel, Report to Be Submitted in 30 Days

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has formed a committee to investigate the flooding in a coaching centre basement in New Delhi that resulted in the deaths of three students. The MHA said on Monday that the committee will examine the causes of the incident, determine responsibility, suggest corrective measures, and recommend policy changes. The panel is expected to submit its report within 30 days.

The committee will be led by the Additional Secretary from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, the Principal Secretary (Home) of the Delhi government, the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police, the Fire Advisor, and the Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The students who died were identified as Shreya Yadav from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni from Telangana, and Navin Dalwin from Kerala.

The incident occurred on Saturday when heavy rains caused the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle, a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, to flood. Five individuals, including four co-owners of the basement property and a car driver, were arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody. The accused, Tejinder Singh, Parvinder Singh, Harvinder Singh, Sarabjeet Singh, and Manuj Kathuria, appeared in court earlier on Monday.

