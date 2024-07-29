Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav Writes to LS Speaker Om Birla, Seeks Rs 1 Crore Compensation for Victims' Families

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to direct the government to grant Rs 1 crore compensation to the families of the students who died in a rain-flooded basement of a coaching centre in Delhi.

In a letter to Birla on Monday, Yadav expressed that the tragedy has caused widespread shock and fear among students preparing for competitive exams. He also urged for accountability and strict action against those responsible.

Read Also | Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: MCD Begins ‘Bulldozer Action’ Against Encroachment, Suspends Officials (Watch Videos)

"Such an incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of students and has put their future at risk," Akhilesh Yadav wrote. "I request you to direct the government to provide Rs 1 crore in compensation to the families of the deceased and to ensure that responsibility is fixed and appropriate action is taken."

Earlier, Yadav had brought up the issue in Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour, calling for a thorough investigation into the incident. He compared the situation to actions taken in Uttar Pradesh, questioning if similar measures would be applied in Delhi.

The incident occurred on Saturday when heavy rains caused the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle, a coaching centre in Old Rajinder Nagar, to flood. The Delhi Police arrested the centre’s owner and coordinator on Sunday, charging them with culpable homicide and other offences.