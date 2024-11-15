Delhi: Congress leader Veer Singh Dhingan Joins AAP in Presence of Arvind Kejriwal (Watch Video)

Congress has suffered a major setback just ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections as three-time former legislator and Dalit leader, Veer Singh Dhingan, joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of AAP's National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday.

Dhingan, addressing his decision to join AAP, explained that he had been associated with Congress for a long time but had grown disillusioned with both Congress and BJP due to increasing corruption.

"I am joining Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal. You all know that I have had a long political career. Both the Congress and BJP have overlooked people of Delhi, corruption has also increased. What hurt me the most was that the people of Congress doublespeak. You must have seen in the Mayor election, it appeared that the Congress was supporting BJP," he said.