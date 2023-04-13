Delhi: Cops told not to use complex Urdu, Persian words in FIR

New Delhi, April 13 Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has issued an order directing the police staff not to use complex Urdu and Persian words while registering FIRs, diaries or chargesheets.

A list of 383 complex words with simpler alternatives in Hindi and English has been prepared by the department and shared with officers.

The Commissioner of Police, while citing directions given by Delhi High Court in 2019 to the Delhi Police to avoid using complicated Urdu and Persian words, has asked police staff to use simple words that are easily understood by all parties involved.

"Despite issuing the above instructions, it is observed that the compliance with the above instructions is not satisfactory. Archaic Urdu/Persian words are still being used by the investigating officer while registering the FIR as well as while preparing the diary list and chargesheet etc," the police chief said.

Arora, issuing a circular in this regard, directed the police officers to ensure the maximum use of simpler words in FIRs.

"Non-compliance with the above instructions will be viewed seriously, and appropriate disciplinary action will be taken," the order read.

