Delhi court denies pre-arrest bail to man accused of defrauding 300 people

New Delhi, June 17 A Delhi court on Saturday denied pre-arrest bail to a man accused of amassing Rs 1.5 lakh by cheating around 300 people, as it deemed the offence to be serious.

Vacation Judge Aparna Swami dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of Satveer Singh, stating that Singh's involvement in a serious offence of cheating was evident from the record, emphasising that despite receiving two notices from the police, Singh did not cooperate with the investigation.

The court noted that the investigation was still in its early stages, and another accused person has been arrested, making Singh's presence necessary for interrogation.

Consequently, the court concluded that there were no grounds for granting anticipatory bail and directed Singh to join the investigation.

The accused claimed that he had no connection with the case, adding that the funds deposited in his bank account were believed to have been transferred by his younger brother, who is also a co-accused in the case.

