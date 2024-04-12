Delhi court seeks ED, CBI reply on Manish Sisosdia's interim bail plea

New Delhi, April 12 A Delhi court on Friday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the interim bail plea of Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Sisodia has sought interim bail to campaign for his party for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court has listed the matter for next hearing on April 20.

Judge Baweja had, on Wednesday, said that she will hear, on April 15, Sisodia's bail application in the excise policy-related money laundering case.

The court had heard arguments from Sisodia's counsel, who opposed the submissions made by the ED, saying that the probe agency was reiterating arguments previously presented before both the Delhi court and the Supreme Court.

The AAP leader's judicial custody was extended till April 18 in the case.

Last time, the ED had contended that Sisodia and the other accused persons were delaying the trial in the case.

Last week, Sisodia's bail application was filed by his counsel alleging delay in completing the investigation in the case.

Sisodia's counsel Mohit Mathur had argued there has been no evidence linking his client to the alleged bribe money.

He had argued that the alleged proceeds of crime were not proven to cause any loss to the exchequer or private consumers. He had stressed the delay in the trial, stating that the Supreme Court's order, allowing him to approach the court, is six months old, and the investigation should have been completed by now.

Citing the bail granted to another accused, Benoy Babu, Mathur had argued for Sisodia's bail, saying that he no longer holds a position of influence. He had also stressed that Sisodia met the triple test for bail, as outlined by the Supreme Court, and urged for a speedy trial.

Mathur further said that Sisodia's eligibility for bail is established, given the fulfilment of all necessary conditions and the absence of any misuse of liberties, as per the Supreme Court's guidelines.

Sisodia's role is being probed by both the ED and the CBI.

Earlier, the CBI counsel had told the court that the investigation was at a critical stage and releasing Sisodia on bail might impede the ongoing probe or lead to his evading justice.

