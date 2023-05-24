Delhi Court sends gangster Deepak Boxer to 5-day custody of Special Cell in murder case

New Delhi [India], May 24 : Delhi's Patiala House court on Wednesday granted five-day police custody of gangster Deepak Boxer to Delhi Police Special Cell in a murder case registered at Aman Vihar police station in 2020.

The accused was produced before the court under heavy security of Delhi Police. He was arrested from Tihar jail where he was in judicial custody in another case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Snigdha Sarvaria granted five days of custody to the Delhi Police Special Cell.

The investigation officer (IO) moved an application seeking seven days of police custody of Deepak Pahal alias Boxer in the Nitin Dalal murder case.

IO submitted before the court the custodial interrogation of the accused is required to investigate the matter. Two accused Dinesh Mathur alias Karala and Lilu had already been arrested in the matter.

He also submitted, "The mobile phone was allegedly used in the murder. He is to be interrogated regarding the procurement of weapons used in the murder. He has to be taken to Haryana and Rajasthan."

After hearing the submissions of the police, the court granted five-day police custody. Advocate Virender Mual appeared for the accused Deepak Boxer.

Delhi Police Special Cell has also moved an application seeking permission to take a handwriting sample and specimen of Deepak Boxer in the Passport Act case.

He was deported from Mexico in a joint operation of the FBI and Delhi Police. He had fled to Mexico and was absconding in several cases registered against him.

