Delhi court sends man to judicial custody in PFI-linked money laundering case

New Delhi, June 23 A Delhi court on Thursday sent a man arrested in connection with a money laundering investigation involving the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) to judicial custody till June 18.

The vacation judge Chhavi Kapoor of Patiala House Courts remanded Sahul Hameed to judicial custody on expiry of his Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody.

During the last hearing, it was submitted by the investigation agency that accused's mobile phone contains relevant details which need to be confronted during the probe.

Hameed, who was apprehended on June 7 in Madurai and subsequently brought to Delhi, was deemed uncooperative during the probe.

The ED, represented by Special Public Prosecutor N.K. Matta, had earlier told the court that Hameed was involved in collecting illegal funds for the PFI through various channels, both legitimate and illegitimate, from Singapore and other locations.

The agency had stated that Hameed was deported to India and, upon interception, was unable to account for certain activities related to fund collection.

The ED had also mentioned that Hameed was evasive in answering questions about crucial aspects discovered during the investigation, which led to his arrest.

The ED's case is based on an FIR filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for alleged terrorism-related activities.



