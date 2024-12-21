Delhi Covered in Thick Fog; Cold Wave Warning Issued for Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir

Delhi residents woke up to a dense fog cover on Saturday morning. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in the capital dipped to 8°C near Safdarjung, with the maximum temperature forecasted to reach 23°C by 8:00 AM.

At 8:30 AM today, the minimum temperature at Safdarjung was recorded at 7.6°C, while Palam saw a temperature of 8.7°C. A local resident shared, "Cycling is part of our routine. We are unaffected by the extremes of winter or summer. Our group is spread across various parts of Delhi."

Also Read| Maharashtra Winter Forecast: IMD Predicts Cold Wave Till December 24; Rain Likely in Konkan Region.

Meanwhile, the IMD has forecasted severe cold wave conditions for Himachal Pradesh and remote regions of Jammu and Kashmir. Cold wave conditions are also expected in isolated areas of Punjab and Rajasthan. Additionally, dense fog is likely to persist at isolated locations in Himachal Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan.