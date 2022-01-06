Delhi Covid-19 updates: Delhi health minister says, no lockdown needed in the city

India is expecting the third wave of the corona, because of its rapid increase in the country, Delhi and Maharashtra is the highest infected state in the country. On the same note, the Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said, that the national capital is expected to record more than 14,000 new corona cases, but he denied imposing the lockdown in the state.

He said the state has enough medical facilities and beds to fight against corona, he said Delhi is in a "Comfortable position". He also talked about the precautions that should be taken by the people, he also emphasized on home isolation of infected people, the health minister tweeted, "Corona patients in home isolation should take care of these things: isolate yourself from other members of the household; stay in a well-ventilated room with cross-ventilation; wear a triple-layer mask; take special care of cleanliness; keep yourself busy, talk to family and relatives on phone from time to time,"

Delhi is seeing a huge spike in corona cases from the past few days, and Jain said that the third wave has hit the city. Due to this spike the Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia announced a return of the weekend curfew in the state.