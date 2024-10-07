Delhi: Crime Branch Busts Inter-State Vehicle Lifting Gang Operating in National Capital

Delhi (October 7, 2024): The Delhi Police Crime Branch has dismantled an inter-state gang involved in vehicle thefts in the national capital region. According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sanjay Bhatia, two gangs have been identified and 13 individuals arrested in connection with the crimes.

#WATCH | Delhi: An inter-state gang of vehicle lifters operating in and around the national capital region has been busted by the Delhi Police Crime Branch. pic.twitter.com/sGAZE4gYIz — ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2024

The syndicate reportedly targeted online car-selling portals to find vehicles of the same make, model, and colour as those they had stolen. They obtained the registered owners' information from an open-source information portal and created fake identification documents using the genuine owner's name, but with photographs of the gang members.

"We have busted two gangs... The syndicate searched online car-selling portals for similar models and same colour cars, which were identical to stolen cars. They obtained the details of the registered owners through an open-source information portal and other sources. Thereafter, they used to prepare fake identification documents in the name of the genuine owner, with a photograph of one of themselves and further opened a bank account in his name (original owner's)," Bhatia said as quoted by ANI.

"They also used to prepare fake RC and engrave the engine/chassis number of genuine cars accordingly. Thus, the stolen vehicles were made ready to be sold. Thereafter, one of these accused used to approach online car portals to sell the stolen car. As this fake registration number was the same as the original registration number, there would be no record of this vehicle, as a ‘stolen vehicle’... Company executives came and verified the documents, and after the process, the money was transferred into the fake account... The vehicle listed and sold was never really stolen... Some employees of the car sale portals were also involved in this... We have arrested 13 people and recovered 20 cars so far," he added.

(With inputs from ANI)