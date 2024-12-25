Delhi Dense Fog Delays 20 Trains, Dakshin Express Late by 275 Minutes; Check Full List Here

Dense fog conditions have caused delays in 20 trains arriving from various parts of the country, with delays ranging from 30 to 275 minutes. The Dakshin Express (Train No. 12721), which was scheduled to arrive at 3:40 AM, is delayed by 275 minutes. A thick layer of fog has enveloped parts of Delhi as the minimum temperature dropped to 9°C, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

20 trains to Delhi from various parts of the country are running late due to dense fog conditions https://t.co/B1dVjsrKLSpic.twitter.com/1YNIdifWpE — ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2024

Delhi and its surrounding areas were covered by a thick blanket of fog on Christmas morning, reducing visibility and affecting flight operations. The IMD issued a yellow alert for the day, warning of dense fog during the early hours. The maximum temperature is expected to reach 22°C, while the minimum temperature is forecasted to drop to 9°C. Visibility was reported to be just 100 meters at both Safdarjung and Palam, the city’s official weather stations.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi recorded a reading of 334 at 6 AM, categorizing it as 'very poor,' showing some improvement from Tuesday's 398. After rainfall on Tuesday evening, the AQI had slightly improved to 358.

