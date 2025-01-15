Delhi Election 2025: Arvind Kejriwal Files Nomination From New Delhi Constituency

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), filed his nomination for the New Delhi constituency in the upcoming assembly elections on Wednesday. He urged voters to cast their ballots based on his party's work rather than "abuses." Before submitting his nomination papers, Kejriwal, accompanied by his wife Sunita, visited the Hanuman and Valmiki temples for prayers. He then led a padyatra from the AAP office to the New Delhi district magistrate's office to officially file his nomination.

Hundreds of AAP workers, carrying party flags, walked with the former chief minister. The AAP has announced candidates for all 70 assembly seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named candidates for 59 seats.

Nominations can be filed until January 17, with scrutiny on January 18 and withdrawal by January 20. The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 years, has faced setbacks in the last two elections, failing to secure any seats. In contrast, AAP won 62 out of 70 seats in the 2020 elections, leaving BJP with just eight seats.