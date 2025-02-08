Delhi Election Results 2025: PM Modi Targets AAP Leaders Over Corruption Allegations, Says ‘It Will Be Probed, Loot Will Have To Be Returned’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday criticized the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over corruption allegations against its leaders, asserting that all links of such charges will be probed and those who "looted" money will have to return it. Speaking at the BJP headquarters following the party's decisive win in the assembly elections, PM Modi vowed that the BJP would reciprocate the love and support of Delhi's people with progress and development.

"These AAPda people, resorted to conspiracies every day to hide their scams. Now the Delhi poll verdict has come. I am giving a guarantee that in the first session of assembly, CAG report will be tabled. Every link of corruption will be probed and whoever has looted will have to return," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took aim at AAP leaders, including former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, over corruption allegations, stating that those who once handed out certificates to others are now facing such charges themselves. Kejriwal and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, both out on bail, are involved in the excise policy case. The BJP has repeatedly targeted Kejriwal with "sheeshmahal" jabs. During his speech, PM Modi expressed gratitude to the people of Delhi for their support in the assembly elections and noted that they felt a sense of relief in making the national capital "AAP-free."

BJP won 47 seats and is leading on one seat in Delhi assembly polls. AAP has won 22 seats.

