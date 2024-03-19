Delhi Excise Policy: K Kavitha Paid Rs 100 Crore to AAP Leaders, Says ED

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged that K Kavitha, a leader of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), purportedly orchestrated a conspiracy with top leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), to transfer Rs 100 crore. The ED statement came a day after the agency issued a ninth summons to Arvind Kejriwal in the case and asked the Delhi CM to appear before it for questioning.

According to an ED statement, Kavitha along with others conspired with the top leaders of AAP including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia for getting favours in the Delhi excise policy-formulation and implementation. In exchange of these favours, she was involved in paying ₹100 crore to the leaders of AAP, the agency added, Hindustan Times reported.

Last week, the ED arrested the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who remains in the agency's custody until March 23. In a statement, the ED alleged that "corruption and conspiracy" in the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy resulted in the generation of illicit funds through kickbacks from wholesalers for the AAP.