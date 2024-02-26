Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Supreme Court Seeks ED’s Reply to AAP Leader Sanjay Singh’s Bail Plea in Money-Laundering Case

On Monday, the Supreme Court sought the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to provide its response to a bail plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in connection with a money-laundering case linked to the purported Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta issued a notice to the federal agency regarding the plea. In this plea, Singh contests the decision of the Delhi High Court, which denied him bail in the case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The bench tagged the bail plea along with another plea of Singh, in which he has challenged his arrest and remand in the money-laundering case. Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing in the court on behalf of Singh, sought the issuance of a notice on the bail plea and requested for tagging the plea along with the pending matter.

Singh indicated that the pending matter is slated for a hearing on March 5, suggesting that both matters should be addressed simultaneously. The bench concurred with the request, affirming that both pleas would be addressed together.

Previously, on February 7, the high court dismissed Singh's bail plea. Singh, a re-elected member of the Rajya Sabha from Delhi, was arrested by the ED on October 4, 2023, in connection with the case. Despite the denial of bail, the high court instructed the trial court to expedite proceedings once commenced.

