Delhi Faces Severe Heatwave: Maximum Temperature Forecasted at 46°C with Strong Winds

On Monday, the Met office anticipates the onset of a scorching heatwave, with temperatures soaring to a maximum of 46 degrees Celsius. Overnight, the minimum temperature was recorded at 29.2 degrees Celsius, surpassing the norm by 2.6 degrees. As of 8:30 am, the relative humidity was measured at 48 percent.

Clear skies are expected throughout the day, accompanied by strong surface winds, intensifying the heatwave conditions as forecasted by the weather office.

Severe heatwave conditions persist in Haryana and Punjab as maximum temperatures continue to soar above normal levels. Mahendragarh, located in Haryana, sizzled with temperatures peaking at 47 degrees Celsius. Similarly, Rohtak and Hisar also battled the scorching heat, registering maximum temperatures of 46.7 degrees and 46 degrees Celsius, respectively.

As per the Meteorological Department's data, Ambala peaked at 44.8 degrees Celsius, Karnal recorded 43.7 degrees Celsius, and Sirsa soared to 46.8 degrees Celsius. Gurugram witnessed scorching temperatures at 45.8 degrees Celsius due to the ongoing heatwave. Even Chandigarh, serving as the shared capital of both states, did not escape the blistering weather, with the maximum temperature hitting 44.5 degrees Celsius.

