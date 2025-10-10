Delhi Fire: Blaze Erupts in Bus Near Mori Gate Close to Tis Hazari Circle

A fire broke out in a bus near Mori Gate, close to Tis Hazari Circle in Delhi on Friday, October 10, Delhi Fire Services told the news agency IANS. After receiving the information, fire engines rushed to the scene and working to douse the blaze. The fire department received a phone call about the incident at around 11.15 pm am and dispatched three fire tenders.

However, no injuries in the following incident have been reported yet. The reason for the fire will be investigated after the cooling operations. Further details awaited. A vehicular traffic jam was reported at the Mori Gate terminal due to the fire incident as local police and security block the lane for the safety and security of the citizens in the area.

