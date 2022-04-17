Delhi: Fire breaks out at Uphaar cinema hall
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 17, 2022 10:41 AM2022-04-17T10:41:11+5:302022-04-17T10:42:11+5:30
A major fire broke out at Uphaar cinema hall on Sunday, near Green Park metro station in Delhi. After getting the information, 5 fire engines were rushed to the spot.
According to the Fire Department, the fire broke out in furniture lying inside the cinema hall. No casualty has been reported yet.
Delhi | Fire breaks out at Uphaar cinema hall, near Green Park metro station; 5 fire engines at the spot— ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2022
