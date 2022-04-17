Delhi: Fire breaks out at Uphaar cinema hall

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 17, 2022 10:41 AM2022-04-17T10:41:11+5:302022-04-17T10:42:11+5:30

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Uphaar cinema hall

A major fire broke out at Uphaar cinema hall on Sunday, near Green Park metro station in Delhi. After getting the information, 5 fire engines were rushed to the spot. 

According to the Fire Department, the fire broke out in furniture lying inside the cinema hall. No casualty has been reported yet. 

Tags :Uphaar cinema halldelhi