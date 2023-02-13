Delhi: Fire breaks out in factory in Rama Road Industrial area

A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Rama Industrial area on Sunday night, the fire officials informed.

DO of Delhi Fire Service, Ashok Kumar Jaiswal on Monday toldthat 27 fire tenders are carrying out the operation and the situation is under control.

"We received the call at around 11:40. This a jeans factory. When we reached, the workers had extinguished the fire on the ground floor. But, the fire spread on the other side. We started the operation, the fire has been contained but has not been extinguished completely. Our operation is going on," the officer said.

He said that they had received information about the fire being in Karampura, but the incident happened in the Rama Road Industrial area.

"The caller who informed us about the fire gave the wrong information or made a mistake. Actually, Karampura is on the opposite side. This fire incident has happened in the Rama Road Industrial area," he said.

The DO further informed that no casualty has been reported so far, and the police will ascertain the actual reason for the fire.

( With inputs from ANI )

