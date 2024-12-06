Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in Rani Garden, Geeta Colony; Huts and Warehouses Damaged

A major fire broke out in Rani Garden, Geeta Colony, in the early hours of the morning, causing significant damage to several huts and nearby tire and scrap warehouses. The fire, reported at around 2:25 AM, spread quickly, prompting an immediate response from the fire department.

Twelve fire tenders were deployed to the site to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters are still working to douse the flames and prevent further spread to adjacent areas.

Initial reports suggest that 7-8 huts were severely damaged in the incident, along with adjoining warehouses storing tires and scrap materials. No casualties have been reported so far, but the extent of the damage is still being assessed. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and more details are awaited. Residents have been evacuated from the area as a precautionary measure.