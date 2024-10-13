Delhi Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Factory in Bawana Industrial Area (Watch Video)

New Delhi (October 13): A major fire broke out at a factory in the Bawana Industrial Area of North Delhi on Sunday morning. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call about the incident at 9:20 a.m. and quickly dispatched 16 fire tenders to the scene in Sector-3, Block-C.

Delhi Fire Department received a call at 9:20 am from a factory in Sector-3, Bawana Industrial Area Block-C, Delhi. A total of 16 fire tenders rushed to the site. So far no causality reported.



Firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze and prevented it from spreading to nearby factories and industrial units. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Bawana Industrial Area is one of Delhi's largest hubs for small-scale industries, housing numerous manufacturing units. Industrial fires are not uncommon in the area due to the nature of operations conducted in many of these factories.