Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at House in Pitampura, No Injuries Reported (Watch Vdieo)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 19, 2024 07:59 PM2024-10-19T19:59:33+5:302024-10-19T20:00:04+5:30

Delhi (October 19, 2024): A fire broke out in a four-storey house in the Pitampura area of Northwest Delhi ...

Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at House in Pitampura, No Injuries Reported (Watch Vdieo) | Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at House in Pitampura, No Injuries Reported (Watch Vdieo)

Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at House in Pitampura, No Injuries Reported (Watch Vdieo)

Delhi (October 19, 2024): A fire broke out in a four-storey house in the Pitampura area of Northwest Delhi on Saturday evening, officials said. No injuries were reported in the incident.

The blaze was first reported at 3:35 PM, prompting the Delhi Fire Service to dispatch five fire tenders to the scene. The fire, which affected the top two floors of the building, was brought under control after approximately 90 minutes of firefighting efforts.

Read Also | Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Santoshi Mata Temple in Chembur Camp Area (Watch Video)

Although the house was severely damaged, authorities confirmed that there were no injuries. Police have indicated that a short circuit may have caused the fire.

Open in app
Tags :delhiDelhi FireFire AccidentViral video