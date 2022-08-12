Delhi: Four including 2 women held in connection with rape case in Rohini

Four persons, including two women, have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting three schoolgirls, Delhi Police said.

According to the police, one of the accused took the minor girls to a house in Rohini, where they were sexually assaulted on August 6.

A case has been registered at Defence Colony Police Station area under section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and sections 328, 366A, 370, 376, 506, 120B, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, all the three minor girls went with the accused persons on their own will, following with they first went to a metro station and then took an auto to the place of the alleged crime.

As per the preliminary investigation, the assault was committed by a single accused, the police said.

The victims were rescued on August 8.

"On August 6, the complainant who is a resident of Masjid Moth in New Delhi reported at the Police Station that his daughter had gone to her school in Andrews Ganj area around 7.30 am by her school Van and around 2 pm, the driver informed that the girl did not go to the school by van," the police said adding that it was further disclosed that her two other classmates were also reported missing from the school.

After the thorough examination of the CCTV footage and investigation with the parents and classmates, their movement was traced from Karol Bagh, from where they were medically examined and then the prosecutrix presented a history of sexual assault.

The girls stated that the accused person took them to a house in Rohini, and sexually assaulted them.

Following the investigation, the police rescued the girls from Rohini and arrested four persons identified as Bangali Lal Sharma (45), Sandeep alias Shanky (36), and Jyoti (19)-- all three from Begampur-- and Ruksaana (40), resident of Qutub Garh.

It was further revealed that Bangali Lal Sharma used to run a syndicate of selling the girls with Ruksaana.

"He (Sharma) is the person who along with one other person had taken them to the aforesaid address and offered them drinks laced with sedatives," the police said quoting the victims' statement and added that they managed to escape the accused on August 8 when one of the accused people was trying to take them to Chandigarh.

( With inputs from ANI )

