Delhi: Four Individuals Apprehended on NH-48 Flyover with Rs 3 Crores Cash

In Delhi, four persons along with their two-wheelers and two black bags have been apprehended from Jharera flyover, NH-48 by the beat staff of PP Subroto Park, PS Delhi Cantt. Cash amounting to Rs 3 crores has been recovered from their possession, with initial suspicion of hawala money but investigation has been started, as reported by ANI.

The arrested persons identify as Mohd Shomeen, Jishan, Danish, and Santosh. On enquiry, the above persons termed the recovered amount as hawala money belonging to one Mohd. Vakil Malik who works as a scrap dealer in Shahdara. Keeping in view the latest guidelines of the Election Commission the above information was passed to Senior officers, Election Flying Squad Team, Delhi Cantt, and Income Tax Authorities and the above-alleged persons and their phones were handed over to officials.