Delhi: Girl dies by suicide after Class 12 exam results

New Delhi [India], May 14 : A Class 12 student who failed in two subjects allegedly died by suicide by jumping into a drain.

"On May 12 at 9:30 PM, one person reported a missing complaint of his daughter at the Aman Vihar Police station in which he informed that her daughter Age 18 yrs has been missing from his home since 3:30 PM. He further added that she has got compartment in two subjects in the 12th Board exam and after the result, she was in sheer depression and left home by putting a suicide note," an official said.

Delhi Police further mentioned that she was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital after her body was recovered from a drain which was submerged in it for two days.

'Wireless messages were flashed to all the SHOs in Delhi and all the DCSP/SSP in India by giving the description of this missing girl. The details of the missing girl were also uploaded on the ZIPNET but no response was found. Today, dated May 14, a PCR call regarding a girl's body lying in a drain was received at the Police Station Aman Vihar. The local police staff immediately reached the spot, the body was found partly submerged in the drain," the official said.

Immediately, the body was taken out from the drain with the help of locals and shifted to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. She has been identified by the father of the missing girl and confirmed that she is his own daughter aged 18 yrs, who has been running missing since May 12," an official added.

Police further stated that the body has been handed over to the parents and a case has been registered in this matter.

"The post-mortem of this girl was conducted in the hospital and the body has been handed over to her parents, however prima facie no foul play has been found in the enquiry conducted so far. A proceeding under section 174 CrPC has been initiated into the matter," the official mentioned.

Further investigation is underway into this matter.

