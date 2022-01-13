Delhi government stops routine surgeries at Lok Nayak, GTB hospitals in view of rising COVID-19 cases

Delhi government on Thursday decided to stop all routine surgeries at Lok Nayak and GTB hospitals due to rising COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

Both the hospitals are run by the Delhi government.

"In view of the surge in number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi, it is hereby directed that Routine/Elective surgeries, shall be suspended in LNH and GTB Hospitals of GNCTD till further orders," says the order from Delhi government.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 28,867 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, registering its highest single-day cases since the beginning of the pandemic, as per the Delhi government on Thursday.

Earlier on April 20 last year, 28,395 cases were registered, which was earlier the highest single-day case count in the national capital.

As per the bulletin provided by the government, the positivity rate has mounted to 29.21 per cent. A total of 98,832 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

With this, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Delhi has gone up to 16,46,583.

In the national capital, 22,121 people recovered from the infection during the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 15,27,152.

Thirty-one people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the disease in the national capital stands at 25,271.

There are currently 94,160 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, out of which 62,324 patients are in home isolation.

( With inputs from ANI )

