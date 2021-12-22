Delhi govt approves infra projects for development of village areas

In order to ensure the development of village areas, the Delhi government on Tuesday approved a series of projects amounting to Rs 399 crore.

Development Minister Gopal Rai chaired a meeting of Delhi Village Development Board on Tuesday. The Board approved 291 projects to ensure development in Delhi's villages. Roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, crematoriums, sports grounds, chaupals, gymnasiums and other development projects will be developed under this programme. The village areas of Delhi will be reformed at a cost of Rs 399 crore.

Members raised the issue of pending proposals during the meeting. Following this, the minister directed the department to complete the work on the projects related to village development within the time frame specified. He also directed the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the nodal agency of village development works, to prepare project estimates within the time frame specified and to expedite the completion of approved projects.

Gopal Rai said, ''The Delhi Government is taking all necessary steps to ensure water and electricity supply, as well as improving the condition of roads, parks, drains, and multipurpose community centres in villages. This year, the Delhi Government is spending approximately Rs 200 crore on various village development schemes. The department has been directed to complete the remaining 291 schemes as soon as possible. These schemes will cost Rs 399 crore.''

He said these projects related to the Development Department are being carried out by the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, the MCD, and other government agencies.

( With inputs from ANI )

