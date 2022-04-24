Delhi govt approves repair work of Nangloi flyover, two others

Delhi government on Saturday approved three more flyovers for repair work.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who also holds the charge of the Public Works Department reviewed the maintenance works of flyovers in Delhi on Saturday.

He directed the officials to carry out the maintenance work of flyovers promptly so that commuters do not face any inconvenience.

Further, the Deputy Chief Minister approved the repair works and restoration of three more flyovers of Delhi.

The three flyovers that have been added to the list include the Nangloi flyover, Hanuman Setu flyover and Mayapuri flyover.

According to the Delhi government, the repair work of six main flyovers is already being done in Delhi and the cost of this entire project is Rs 52.35 crore. These six flyovers where repair work is undergoing include Pul Mithai flyover, Okhla flyover, Janak Setu flyover, Oberoi - Lodhi Road - Chirag Delhi flyover, ISBT Kashmere Gate flyover and Nehru Nagar flyover.

The cost of repair work of the ISBT Kashmere Gate flyover is the highest amounting to Rs 15.99 crore, followed by Nehru Nagar flyover (Rs 11,27 core) and Oberoi - Lodhi Road - Chirag Delhi flyover (Rs 6,15 crore).

In a statement, Sisodia said, "There should not be any delay on the PWD's part to carry out the maintenance work. Officials should focus on removing the bottlenecks that cause traffic jams and restrict the smooth movement of the commuters."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor