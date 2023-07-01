Delhi govt hints at taking action against contractor after auto driver drowns in ditch

New Delhi, July 1 The Delhi government has taken cognisance of the Harsh Vihar incident wherein a 51-year-old auto-rickshaw driver lost his life after his vehicle plunged into a rainwater-filled ditch near an under-construction flyover in east Delhi, indicating that action will be taken against the contractor assigned for the construction work.

"The responsibility to maintain these roads as per prescribed safety standards lies with the contractor assigned for the job. The government will inquire if there was any laxity on the part of the contractor and take appropriate action. At the department level, the PWD Minister has also given directions for strictest possible action against the officials found guilty in this incident," a source in the Delhi government said.

As an immediate measure, the Delhi government is enforcing a set of upgraded safety norms on priority, which will help strengthen state roads to avoid such mishaps.

According to the police, at around 3.30 p.m. on Friday, a PCR call was received informing that a person had drowned in a ditch filled with rain water in the Harsh Vihar area.

“The ditch was dug up near an under-construction flyover and had filled up with rain water,” said a senior police officer.

The family members of the deceased, identified as Ajit Sharma (51), have urged the authorities to take necessary measures to ensure public safety, while demanding justice and punishment for the people responsible for negligence.

The family members also urged that the ditch be covered or, at the very least, warning signs be installed to prevent further mishaps.

According to the police, a case has been filed under Section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC following the unfortunate incident. The investigation will focus on determining if any negligence occurred on the part of all parties involved, including the Public Works Department (PWD).

The PWD had excavated the ditch for the purpose of constructing a pillar as part of an ongoing flyover project.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor