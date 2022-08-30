Delhi govt school student injured after fan falls on her in classroom

New Delhi, Aug 30 A student of a government school received injuries after the ceiling fan fell on her in the classroom in Delhi's Nangloi area.

The incident happened on August 27 when the teacher was teaching the students.

The girl suffered head injuries and was removed to a nearby hospital. According to information the ceiling was damp and had been dripping.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari accused the Delhi Government for the poor condition of the school. He tweeted a photo of the girl with face blurred.

"She has become victim of world class facility of AAP led Delhi Govt," he tweeted.

