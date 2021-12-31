Delhi govt to install 600 LED screens worth Rs 475.78 cr at main junctions

The Delhi government has sanctioned Rs 475.78 crore to install 600 LED screens across the city at prominent junctions and intersections for the purpose of displaying messages of public interest.

The Expenditure Finance Committee, in its fifth meeting on December 22, chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, approved Rs 475.78 crore for the project whose installation is proposed to be taken up in phases.

The Delhi government in an official statement said that the LED screens will be installed at prominent locations on PWD roads having ROW (right of way) 80 feet above, road intersections and T points of roads with ROW 80 feet or more, entry/exit of the metro station having heavy footfalls and will display graphics films, pollution data, social messages/information of government policies /other relevant details of public interest.

"Priorities for these screens are to be given to the roads having ROW 200 ft./ 150 ft/ 100 ft. and roads having large traffic volume and heavy footfalls," the statement read.

As per the official statement, the fixing of screens will be done on all four models namely portrait screen with unipole structure, landscape screen with a single display, Tr-side display and cluster monitors in rectangular shape.

"The CCC (Command Control Centre) shall be compatible to run setup with various permutation and combinations (i.e. individually, cluster or all at a time) of LED screen area wise/ locations wise. The data for display will be received in central control room and after processing same will be displayed with the help of GSM network and cloud services," it read.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor