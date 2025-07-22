Delhi govt to organise 3-day Teej Mahotsav from July 25

New Delhi, July 22 Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday approved the Tourism Department’s proposal to organise a three-day Teej Mahotsav from July 25 to July 27, at Dilli Haat, Pitampura.

The event aims to promote women empowerment, cultural enrichment and community harmony, said Minister for Tourism and Art Kapil Mishra.

He said CM Gupta will inaugurate the festival on July 25.

He said she has extended a heartfelt invitation to all women in Delhi to participate in this vibrant celebration.

Mishra said a key meeting was held on Tuesday at the Delhi Secretariat with the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) regarding the preparations for Teej Mahotsav 2025.

Several women entrepreneurs and social media influencers participated in the meeting and shared their creative suggestions to make the event more inclusive, engaging and culturally rich.

On the occasion, Mishra said that the government is committed to transforming Teej Mahotsav into a grand celebration of tradition, creativity and womanhood.

He said this festival is a tribute to the spirit, culture and strength of Delhi’s women.

In keeping with the aim to make the event accessible and inclusive for all, entry to the festival will be completely free on all three days.

“This initiative reflects the Delhi government’s broader vision of empowering women through cultural participation and community engagement,” he said.

The event will feature over 100 stalls, including 80 dedicated to traditional handicrafts and handlooms and 25 showcasing a diverse range of traditional cuisines from across the country, said a government statement.

Traditional competitions such as Mehndi designing, bindi decoration and rangoli making will provide women and young girls with a platform to display their creativity, it said.

A dedicated kids’ zone will also be set up, featuring storytelling sessions, magic shows and educational and recreational activities, ensuring that every member of the family can enjoy the festivities.

Mishra said, “Delhi is no longer just an administrative capital – it is also emerging as a cultural and family tourism destination. We are proud to present traditional festivals like Teej in a new format that blends modern technology with public participation.”

He also announced that a Teej quiz and slogan writing competition will be organised to further energise the celebration. Participants will have a chance to win cash prizes – Rs 3,000 for first place, Rs 2,000 for second, and Rs 1,500 for third.

