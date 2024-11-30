Delhi-Gurgaon Highway Traffic Update: Vehicular Jam on National Highway 8 as Scooty Catches Fire (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 30, 2024 11:02 AM2024-11-30T11:02:19+5:302024-11-30T11:05:54+5:30
A scooty was burned into ashes after catching fire on the Delhi-Gurgaon National Highway 8 on Saturday morning, November 30. Due to the fire incident, vehicular traffic was distrusted in the area.
However, there are no reports of injuries or casualties due to the blaze in the two-wheeler. Police present at the spot extinguished the raging blaze.
Traffic On Delhi-Gurgaon Highway
#WATCH | A scooty caught fire and burnt to ashes on Delhi-Gurgaon highway (NH 8). Police present at the spot.— ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2024
More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/oP9ybvFuLT
A video shared by news agency ANI shows white smoke from a burned two-wheeler is coming out as police manage traffic on the highway. Vehicles jammed can be noticed.