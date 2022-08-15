Delhi: Habitual thief involved in 47 cases arrested

New Delhi, Aug 15 A thief, committing crime for the past 22 years, was arrested by the Delhi Police, an official said on Monday. The accused was identified as Vicky Singh alias Lokesh (30), a resident of Nangloi, Delhi.

The official said a complant was launched by a man stating that his mobile phone instrument was stolen from the premises of the Hanuman Mandir, Connaught Place, New Delhi on the night of August 10.

Subsequently, a police team was constituted to work out the case and curb the incidents of theft in the area of Connaught Place.

"The team obtained and anlaysed the footages of about 25 cameras, however, the low visibility at night did not provide clear image of the accused. Thereafter, services of the secret informants were availed," Amrutha Guguloth, DCP New Delhi, said.

Acting on a tip-off, the accused was nabbed at the premises of Hanuman temple.

The accused was found to be a history-sheeter and previously involved in 47 cases of theft and illegal possession of arms. He has been committing crime for the past 22 years and has also been convicted several times.

The accused had come out of Tihar Jail after serving his sentence and started committing crime at Hanuman Mandir, Connaught Place, the official added.

