Delhi HC appoints Kiran Bedi to supervise committee formed to monitor Rohini Ashram

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday appointed former IPS officer Kiran Bedi to supervise a committee, formed to monitor the functioning of Rohini Ashram Housing Women. The court last week had expressed its unhappiness over the management of Rohini ashram housing several women who were alleged to be living in animal-like conditions.

The bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla on Tuesday directed to constitute a committee led by a concerned District Judge having jurisdiction of the area, comprised of Concerned District Magistrate, DCP (Women Cell), Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, one nominee of Delhi Commission for Women and District officer of Women and Child Department, who shall be the convenor and shall also act as the Nodal Officer.

The court also said the functioning of the said committee shall be supervised by Kiran Bedi, a retired IPS officer and it shall be the obligation of the GNCTD to provide whatever assistance is required by her in the discharge of her functions.

The court while issuing direction to form a committee also said there should a proper inspection and vigilance and Government of NCT Delhi should strictly enforce the Women's and Children's Institutions (Licensing) Act, 1956.

Earlier, the Court observed that prima facie the institute/ashram is functioning in violation of the Women's and Children's Institutions (Licensing) Act, 1956. The court had allowed the petitioners' parents to meet their daughters and asked the DCP concerned to ensure their protection.

The bench had also expressed grave concern over the condition of over 100 girls alleged to be illegally confined in Adhyatmik Vidyalaya, a spiritual ashram in Rohini led by absconding self-styled godman Virendra Dev Dixit.

The court was hearing a plea filed by an NGO, Foundation of Social Empowerment, alleging that the girls living in the premises of the educational institution were not allowed to leave the area or meet their respective families.

Taking note of this, the High Court had asked the police, Delhi government and Delhi Commission for Women, to visit the place and assess the situation.

( With inputs from ANI )

