Delhi HC closes PIL on medicine shortage in Rajan Babu Institute after govt's assurance

New Delhi, May 23 The Delhi High Court has closed proceedings on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the alleged non-availability of medicines at the Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis.

The decision came after a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet PS Arora was assured that the current stock of medicines in Delhi would last for a few weeks and additional supplies were on the way.

The PIL, filed by NGO Social Jurist earlier this year, alleged that the sole ultrasound machine at the hospital was non-functional and that essential medicines had been unavailable for the past six months. Advocate Ashok Agarwal, representing the petitioner, argued that the shortage forced poor patients to buy medicines from outside sources.

The Central government and the Mission Director of the Delhi State Health Mission submitted affidavits detailing the stock levels and the supply pipeline for essential drugs. These submissions confirmed that immediate shortages were being addressed effectively.

"Keeping in view the fact that the stock in hand of 4 FDC (A) drug is good for a month and for 3 FDC (A) drug is good for three weeks and rest of the supply is in the pipeline, the present petition is disposed of as satisfied," the bench stated in its order.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) assured the court that the ultrasound machine at the institute is now fully functional.

The court was informed that a CT scan machine was not required at the institute as patients below the poverty line were referred to Hindu Rao Hospital for free scans. Other patients could get scans at a nominal fee of Rs 1,500, typically covered by an NGO.

Earlier, the Centre had assured the court of proactive measures to expedite the supply of anti-TB drugs to ensure uninterrupted patient care.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor